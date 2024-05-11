Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 1 Clip Released Ahead of Premiere

Smiling Friends will finally be fully premiering Season 2 of the animated series with Adult Swim this weekend, and Adult Swim is celebrating by sharing a new clip of the premiere ahead of its debut! Smiling Friends Season 2 will be making its debut later this weekend, but it technically already had a surprising airing with Adult Swim earlier this Spring. Smiling Friends took over Adult Swim as part of the April Fools' Day prank this year with a few episodes completely remade with puppets. And after these episodes, fans were treated to a surprising sneak premiere of Season 2's first episode.

Smiling Friends Season 2 snuck in the first episode of its run at the end of its April Fools' Day prank, but there are still many fans who have yet to be introduced to Gwimbly in full. With the Adult Swim original animated series returning to the network this weekend, Adult Swim has shared a new look from this first episode episode ahead of its official premiere. Titled "Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition DX 4k (Anniversary Director's Cut)," you can check out the newest look at Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 1 below.

How to Watch Smiling Friends Season 2

Smiling Friends Season 2 will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, May 12th at midnight with its first two episodes (which includes the Gwimbly episode along with a brand new, never before seen episode). New episodes of the series will then be made available for streaming on Max after their initial premiere, so fans will be able to keep up with the new season even if they miss the original broadcast. If you wanted to check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, you can find the first season (and "Go to Brazil" special) now streaming with Max and available on Blu-ray.

As for what could be coming our way in the next season of the animated fan favorite, Adult Swim teases what to expect from Smiling Friends Season 2 as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."

Smiling Friends kicks off a strong May with Adult Swim that includes My Adventures with Superman Season 2 and more!