Chainsaw Man Kickstarts New Arc With Its Own Supermax Prison

Chainsaw Man is on the cusp of a new arc. While the anime does its own work behind the scenes, series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is keeping the story fresh with weekly chapters. After a run-in with some hybrid devils, Denji's life has turned upside down for the umpteenth time. And with a new arc on the horizon, Denji has found himself trapped in a terrifying supermax prison.

The update comes courtesy of Chainsaw Man chapter 156 as it checks in on Denji. He awakens from his fight with the Hybrid Devils and the public to find Nayuta missing. His lot goes from bad to worse when the Devil Hunters turn on Denji with an arrest. The group then stuffs Denji into the Tokyo Devil Detention Center, but he isn't put behind bars.

Oh no, the hunters put Denji through something much worse. We can see the boy has been strapped down to a table where doctors are dismembering him. The team present is ordered to kill Chainsaw Man if he somehow flees surgery, and we are hit with an ominous explanation.

"This is the Tokyo Devil Detention Center. Since its founding, no devil has ever escaped this facility. Armed personnel are on-site around the clock. This detention center is prepared for any contingency, even this recent Chainsaw Man incident was no exception. It would take a war to compromise this facility's safety."

Of course, this means the Tokyo Devil Detention Center is headed for war. It seems Denji destined to break free as chapter 156 ends with a figure at the prison's entrance. Now the question remains of who will break Denji out of jail. And if Chainsaw Man is freed, what other devils inside the prison are escaping with him?

Want to catch up on the Chainsaw Man manga? The hit series is available to read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

