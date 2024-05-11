Look Back Movie Runtime Revealed

Look Back, a special one-shot from Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, is making the jump to the big screen, and a new update has revealed the runtime for the new anime movie! When Fujimoto initially ended Chainsaw Man's run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the creator took a break from the story to release a few one-shots with the magazine exploring different kinds of ideas. It turns out that one of these stories was such a hit that it's been picked up for its own anime adaptation slated to hit theaters across Japan later this Summer.

Look Back is a brand new feature film adaptation for Fujimoto's original one-shot story of the same name. It's also not that lengthy of an original story despite featuring over double the amount of pages for a traditional Shonen Jump magazine chapter (though the director behind the movie teased some elements will be different from the original), so there was a question of just how long the movie would be. According to a new update on the movie's official website (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on X), Look Back will feature a runtime of one hour and two minutes. Making it a fairly lengthy production.

(Photo: Studio Durian)

Look Back Movie Release Date

Look Back will be releasing across theaters in Japan beginning on June 28th, but has yet to reveal any international release date for the film as of the time of this publication. The film will be hosting a special early world premiere, however, as part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Saturday, June 15th. Featuring an original story from Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, Look Back will be written, directed, and with character designs provided by Kiyotaka Oshiyama for Studio Durian. Music will be composed by Haruka Nakamura, who also performs the theme song for the film, "Light song" together with singer urara. Yumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida are headlining the cast as the two main leads, Fujino and Kyomoto respectively.

Look Back's original one-shot story first debuted with Shueisha in 2021, and is now licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. They tease what to expect from the original Look Back manga as such, "The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted."