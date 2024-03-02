Chainsaw Man Reveals the Government's Dark Plans for Denji

Denji is having a bad time in the latest arc of Chainsaw Man's manga. With his apartment burned to the ground and several of his pets killed in the process, the Chainsaw Devil actually found relief in taking on his alter-ego and eviscerating the perpetrators. Unfortunately, in his bid to make his latest dream come true, the Japanese government has Denji in their sights and has gone to some extreme lengths to make sure that the Chainsaw Devil doesn't meddle in their affairs.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 156, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Since the arrival of Asa Mikata in the series, Denji's life has taken some big turns. Yoshida, a devil hunter who has risen the ranks in the Public Safety Commission, informed the Chainsaw Devil that if he were to ever transform into Chainsaw Man again, then the government would need to have some words with him. Little did Denji realize just how serious those words would be as the Chainsaw Devil is in quite a pickle in the latest manga chapter.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man's Prison Arc Begins

Not only has Denji been placed in a maximum security prison for devils thanks to his recent return to "Chainsaw Man status", but the government has begun dissecting him while he is still alive. Thanks to the power of Pochita, and the power boost given to Denji by Famine, it should come as no surprise that the Japanese government of this universe wants to learn as much as they can about the shonen protagonist. As fans know, losing body parts doesn't mean the end for Denji, but it goes to show the terrible scenario he now finds himself in.

While Denji might now be under lock and key, the last page of Chapter 156 hints that a savior might be on the way to save him. While it's unclear as to when the anime adaptation will return, MAPPA has confirmed that Denji's story will continue via a feature-length film. Bringing the enigmatic character Reze into the anime adaptation, fans should prepare themselves for some serious bloodshed should the movie follow the source material.

How do you think Denji will escape from this devilish Supermax? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.