McDonald's Releases New WcDonald's Anime Short: Watch

McDonald's has gone full anime with the launch of their new WcDonald's Universe, and the fast food juggernaut has released the second major short in their new anime world! McDonald's has been seen in many anime over the years, but one of the in-jokes among many fans was the fact that to skirt licensing, anime projects often showcased a generic version of McDonald's like "WcDonald's," "MgRonald" and more. Taking WcDonald's and anime into their own hands, McDonald's has actually teamed up with Studio Pierrot on a full universe of shorts releasing this Spring!

McDonald's has launched the full WcDonald's Universe to help celebrate the debut of the new Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce, and fans have already seen the first short taking on action anime releases like Dragon Ball. McDonald's is planning to release four new shorts in this universe that are each taking on different genres, and the newest is a look into the romance and slice of life genre. Titled "Love From Across The Booth," you can check out the newest short in the WcDonald's Universe below:

What Is WcDonald's?

The WcDonald's Universe kicked off on February 26th, with new shorts planned for a release on a weekly basis. Following the first two shorts tackling the Action and Romance genres, the next major short (releasing on March 11th) will be sharing a new take on the Mecha genre. Produced in collaboration with Studio Pierrot (the studio behind anime hits such as Naruto, Black Clover and more), McDonald's is also planning a special "Isekai experience" in Los Angeles, California from March 9th to 10th. They even recruited artist Acky Bright to help bring it all to life!

With the Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce also available in limited McDonald's locations, McDonald's teases what to expect from the rest of the expanding WcDonald's Universe project as such, "It's an exciting time in the WcDonald's Universe as the Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce arrives! Whether it's a thrilling race or entering a portal to another world, our heroes will do whatever it takes to savor the mythical sauce to complement their WcNuggets."

How are you liking McDonald's official jump into anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Be sure to check out CBS Sports for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII including predictions, analysis, betting lines, and more!