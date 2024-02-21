McDonald's Reveals Closer Look at Anime Universe With Naruto Studio

McDonald's is looking to create a new anime universe, with some wild anime shorts on the way.

This week, McDonald's hinted at the arrival of a new project that would see the restaurant chain teaming up with Studio Pierrot to build a new anime universe. Labeled "WcDonald's", the new universe is collecting a bevy of new anime characters that appear to be involved with an alternate-reality iteration of the popular eateries. Not only have McDonald's and Pierrot revealed a closer look at this new universe, but they've revealed details regarding the release of new shorts that will document the story of "WcDonald's".

Here is a breakdown of the anime shorts that will be released weekly each Monday beginning on February 26th. The shorts in question are currently numbered at four and are planning to touch upon anime genres including mechs, fantasy, action, and romance.

The McDonald's Anime Universe

February 26

"The Race to WcDonald's"

A rivalry strong enough to withstand the test of time as our two heroes embark on an epic race to WcDonald's.

"Love from Across the Booth"

Our two protagonists discover the WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets aren't the only perfect pairing.

"WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000"

A team of WcDonald's pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force.

"The Wisdom of the Sauce"

Three women are transported to a distant land to unravel the mystery surrounding the elusive sauce before it's gone forever.

On top of these anime shorts, McDonald's will open an "Isekai experience" in Los Angeles, California from March 9th to 10th. Reservations for the event that will transport patrons to "WcDonald's" are set to open later this month on February 28th.

There is also a new website open that anime fans can visit to learn more. Here's how WcDonald's describes itself, "It's an exciting time in the WcDonald's Universe as the Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce arrives! Whether it's a thrilling race or entering a portal to another world, our heroes will do whatever it takes to savor the mythical sauce to complement their WcNuggets."

What do you think at the first look at the "WcDonald's Universe"? Which McDonald's character is dying for an anime and why is it the Grimace? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime crossovers.

