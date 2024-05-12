My Hero Academia Creator Honors Star and Stripe in New Sketch

My Hero Academia Season 7 has shown off Star and Stripe for likely the final time in the anime, and the creator behind it all is honoring the United States of America's own number one hero with a special new sketch! My Hero Academia Season 7 kicked off its explosive season premiere with the full debut of Star and Stripe following her first appearance at the end of the sixth season. It was revealed that she was America's number one hero, and actually has modeled her pro hero career after All Might as he helped to save her back when she was a child.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 picked up with the fight between Star and Stripe and Tomura Shigaraki in the skies above Japan, and it continued to showcase just how strong the villain has become since the end of Season 6. But while Star and Stripe was ultimately not the winner of this highly anticipated confrontation, the hero has left a mark on both fans and the heroes within the series as well. It's why My Hero Academia original creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared a special sketch for the hero, showing one final look at Star and Stripe after Episode 2. Check it out below:

My Hero Academia: What Happens to Star and Stripe?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 is titled "Specter" and it resumes the fight between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki. She manages to hit the villain with the powerful Tiamat missiles launched from America, but Shigaraki was able to avoid these at just the last moment before being wiped out completely. Healing from all the damage he had taken, Shigaraki was able to touch Star's face to activate decay. Star's body didn't have enough stamina for New Order to save her body from decaying, so she ends up losing her life in the fight.

But in one final twist, she uses her last bit of New Order to give it the rule that it destroys other quirks. When taken into Shigaraki's body, it weakens him by destroying many of the quirks it has within it. This bought Japan's heroes an additional week of time while Shigaraki's body needs to recover, and though Star was not able to win the fight, the American hero has done enough to inspire Japan to make the final effort to take down all of the villains to come.