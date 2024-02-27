McDonald's Is Making Dreams Come True With an Actual WcDonald's Store

McDonald's has been going "all anime" in recent days, as their "WcDonald's" promotion has quite a few moving pieces to celebrate the medium. The fast food chain has promised to release four anime shorts with the studio responsible for the likes of Naruto, Bleach, and Black Clover to name a few. On top of the various initiatives making up this anime collaboration, McDonald's is set to open up a real-life "WcDonald's", the anime counterpart to the restaurant that blends several genres into one.

Several participating McDonald's restaurants around North America will be injecting some serious anime into their branding and ingredients, changing packaging from anime artist Acky Bright along with Savory Chili sauce. Only one restaurant will be changed into an official "WcDonald's" however, as an establishment in California will transform itself into a place that is focused strictly on merging anime and food. The promotion is set to happen from March 9th to 10th, specifically at the McDonald's restaurant at 8505 Santa Monica Blvd.

What's A WcDonald's Anyway?

In promoting this upcoming location, McDonald's describes the WcDonald's as a "multi-sensory dining experience with a genre-bending fusion of entertainment and food." The fast food chain also has gone on record stating that the WcDonald's will merge our world with the anime world "through 360 projection mapping and immersive tabletop projections."

get to McDonald’s bc it's now the epic anime world of WcDonald’s. new sauce! new weekly anime & manga! the flavors of a lifetime! — WcDonald's (@McDonalds) February 26, 2024

One of the biggest parts of this anime initiative is the creation of four anime shorts on the WcDonald's website, the first of which is already available. Here's how McDonald's describes the anime productions made by Studio Pierrot,

The Race to WcDonald's (drops Feb. 26): A rivalry strong enough to withstand the test of time as our two heroes embark on an epic race to WcDonald's.

In a new interview, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan had the following to say about the restaurant's new anime project, "Anime is a huge part of today's culture, and we love that our fans have been inviting us into the conversation for years. The WcDonald's universe is a reflection of what fans have created. It honors their vision and celebrates their creativity, while authentically bringing it to life in our restaurants for the first time ever."