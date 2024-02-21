McDonald's Anime Campaign Is Bigger Than We Thought

McDonald's has a long history in the anime world. In the past, the fast food chain has teamed up with big anime franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and The Devil Is A Part Timer to name a few. Recently, McDonald's announced that it is once again dipping its toes in the anime realm by creating its own anime universe. While anime fans might have initially expected a brief meeting of these two worlds. "WcDonald's" is a project that might be much bigger than you might have expected.

In building up to this new anime initiative, McDonald's released a short teaser trailer that saw the restaurant revealing brand-new anime stories. To help forge this new universe, "WcDonald's" went to masters on the subject at Studio Pierrot, who are helping to create four new anime shorts that will tell stories across the genre. Pierrot, for those who might need a refresher, is a production studio that has worked on the likes of Naruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and Black Clover to name a few. Since Pierrot has more than a little experience with anime universes, McDonald's went to the right place to forge a new animated tale.

WcDonald's Makes Landfall

The WcDonald's project had McDonald's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Tariq Hassan, discussing the anime crossover, "Anime is a huge part of today's culture, and we love that our fans have been inviting us into the conversation for years. The WcDonald's universe is a reflection of what fans have created. It honors their vision and celebrates their creativity, while authentically bringing it to life in our restaurants for the first time ever."

What do you think of this wild, upcoming anime crossover?