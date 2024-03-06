Ninja Kamui Episode 5 Sneak Peek Released: Watch

Ninja Kamui is gearing up for the halfway point of its debut season, and Adult Swim has shared an early look at what's coming next with a sneak peek clip for Episode 5! Ninja Kamui has been one of the standout releases of the year so far, and it's kicked off Adult Swim's year with a bang as an original anime series. That also means it's been hard to guess exactly what's going to come in the next episode as Higan begins to take on an increasingly tougher slate of opponents on his path of revenge.

With the previous episode expanding more of the ninja world around Higan, and teasing more of the fights he'll have in the coming episodes, it's time for Higan to really make his move on the others. That's what being teased in the first look at what's coming next in Episode 5. With a good look at what Ninja Kamui Episode 5 has to offer, Adult Swim has shared a new sneak peek clip hyping up some big fights for Higan coming our way. You can check it out below:

Ninja Kamui – Where to Watch Episode 5

Ninja Kamui Episode 5 premieres with Adult Swim's Toonami block tonight on Saturday, March 9th at midnight ET/PT with broadcasts for both the English dubbed and Japanese dubbed audio planned throughout the evening. If you miss the initial premiere, you can find the episode (along with the first four episodes) streaming with Max the day after. As for the story itself, Adult Swim what to expect from Ninja Kamui anime as such:

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

What do you think of this early look into Ninja Kamui Episode 5? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

