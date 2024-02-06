Ninja Kamui is Pure Hype in Anime Form

Adult Swim's next original anime will be premiering very soon, and the first two episodes of Ninja Kamui prove that it's just pure hype in anime form with nonstop action and the promise of a killer story to come! Adult Swim fans have likely noticed how there have been more original anime projects produced for the network in the last few years, and each of them has felt different than the last. Outside of returning franchises such as FLCL's new seasons, few of the original anime projects have felt the same. Ninja Kamui continues that tradition with its bloody and high energy universe.

Ninja Kamui feels like the perfect Toonami anime. It's got the nostalgic vibes of a ninja action story (think Ninja Scroll), the intense action that fans have come to love with Toonami's darker eras, and a tease of a bigger world centered on its vicious revenge story. Adult Swim shared the first two episodes of the new anime series for early reviewing (in Japanese language audio with English subtitles), and they promise that Ninja Kamui is going to be firing on all cylinders. Because while this feels like it's inspired by action series of the past, it's just a breath of fresh air.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Is Ninja Kamui Any Good?

In order to explain why Ninja Kamui gets its hooks in early on, there is an unfortunate need to spoil that there's a reveal at the end of the premiere which ultimately sets up the series' main story. It's a reveal that really hits hard once it all comes full circle (and is well done in how it presents itself). It's such a great reveal that it will make many fans hyped for what's to come as it's both emotionally stirring and just coolly presented. Introducing fans to Joe Logan, a father who lives a quiet life in a rural farm with his wife and son, it's quickly apparent that something else is going on in that premiere.

The opening scene of the series sees a man assassinated by a group of ninjas, and the action composed by series director Sunghoo Park (Jujutsu Kaisen) and the team at E&H Production is the kind of action that will make you stop channel surfing. Immediately drawing you in, that sense of dread continues as Joe and his wife worry about whether or not they could be next in a series of attacks. Then, it all comes to pass as Joe is involved in a few bloody action scenes (that all have a distinct flavor of their own) in just the first episode alone.

By the end of the premiere, you'll be hooked into this world and that continues with the second episode. Once the mask comes off, and the full intrigue of the story continues, the action gets even more intense with both technologically advanced ninja weaponry and mystical ninja arts that tease we'll be seeing even more explosive feats as the anime continues. Ninja Kamui has a lot of promise in just in first couple of episodes, so we could be looking at Adult Swim's next great anime if this hot streak keeps up.

Ninja Kamui premieres on Adult Swim on Saturday, February 10 at midnight ET/PT, and will be streaming the next day on Max. The anime will offer both Japanese and English language dubs.