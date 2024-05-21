Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Goes Viral With Gon

Hunter x Hunter's new manga chapters are in the works, as creator Yoshihiro Togashi has shared hints that he is working on new pages to continue the trajectory of the world of hunters. While the Succession Contest Arc remains the storyline of the shonen series, Gon has been nowhere to be found in quite some time. Now, one cosplay has hilarious taken matters into their own hands as they have made a hilarious recreation of not just Gon, but Gon at one of his strongest moments.

To give you a breakdown on Gon's adult form, it was first employed during the Chimera Ant Arc. Unfortunately for Gon, this is the only time that we were able to see the transformation in full effect, as the form came with a harsh side effect. While Gon was never able to fight against the king of the Chimera Ants, aka King, he was able to get revenge for the loss of his mentor by beating down Neferpitou. The "cat girl" of the Chimera Ants was one of the strongest lieutenants to the king, but was unable to survive fighting Gon at his strongest. Thanks to Gon taking on this adult form, he might never be able to use this level again.

Gon's Hilarious Adult Form Cosplay

Aside from gaining a serious strength upgrade, Gon's adult form also saw his hair grow to extreme lengths. In a shocking moment, Gon was able to defeat Neferpitou with one hit, leaving many to wonder how he would have stacked up to the King had they fought. Luckily for Gon and the hunters, they would never need to find out as King died of natural causes in an ending that threw many shonen fans for a loop.

It has to be the best cosplay ever. pic.twitter.com/nFhTrQfsie — Shawon🎐 (@i_shawonn_) May 14, 2024

While Hunter x Hunter's manga might be prepping for new chapters, the anime adaptation has yet to confirm that it is returning any time soon. The last time the anime was brought to life on the small screen was thanks to Studio Madhouse and ended its original run by focusing on the "13th Hunter Chairman Election Arc". Should the franchise return with an anime series, it would turn quite a few heads.

Want to see if "Adult Gon" one day returns to the beloved shonen franchise?