Ninja Kamui Is Pulling Better Ratings Than Attack on Titan, More

Adult Swim is no stranger to the anime world but with the arrival of Ninja Kamui, the Cartoon Network programming block is continuing to explore original anime content. While anime fans knew that Ninja Kamui had gained some serious groundswell in its early episodes, anime fans might be surprised to see just how popular the anime original has become. In a recent ratings report, the anime production from Jujuutsu Kaisen director Sunghoo Park hasn't just overtaken other anime in North America but is one of the biggest animated series of the year.

Adult Swim has created several anime originals in its history, including Housing Complex C, Fena: Pirate Princess, Shenmue The Animation, FLCL: Shoegaze, and FLCL: Gurenge. While Ninja Kamui is the latest anime original, the Cartoon Network programming block is also working on a spooky anime entry in the upcoming Junji Ito Uzumaki.

Ninja Kamui Wins in The Anime World

In IMDB's "Most Popular TV Shows" ranking, Ninja Kamui is only surpassed by the likes of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Hazbin Hotel in the animation department. In the anime medium, it is the current number one for the website, surpassing the likes of Attack on Titan and Solo Leveling. Set to run for twelve episodes, it will be interesting to see if Adult Swim renews the series for a second season based on its current success.

If this is your first time hearing about Ninja Kamui, the first three episodes can currently be streamed on MAX. The series also releases new episodes on Adult Swim on Saturdays at midnight. Here's how the Cartoon Network programming block describes the bloody anime original,

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

