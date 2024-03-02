Ninja Kamui Episode 4 Sneak Peek Clip Released

Ninja Kamui is coming back to Adult Swim with a new episode, and Adult Swim has shared a new sneak peek clip from Episode 4 ahead of its premiere! The original Adult Swim anime series has been one of the biggest new anime releases of the year so far as the first few episodes of the series have already impressed fans with how chaotic and full of action they have been so far. But as fans continue to see Higan chase after his revenge, each episode of the series has started to reveal more about the dark shinobi world around him as well.

Ninja Kamui Episode 4 will be premiering later this evening with Adult Swim's Toonami programming block, and the newest sneak peek clip from the episode teases a flashback into Higan's past. It seems to be revealing more of how Higan got his codename, but ended up falling in love with his late wife by the look of the clip as well. You can check it out below ahead of watching the full Ninja Kamui Episode 4 later tonight as released by Adult Swim:

Ninja Kamui – Where to Watch Episode 4

Ninja Kamui Episode 4 premieres with Adult Swim's Toonami block tonight on Saturday, March 2nd at midnight ET/PT with broadcasts for both the English dubbed and Japanese dubbed audio planned throughout the evening. If you miss the initial premiere, you can find the episode (along with the first three episodes) streaming with Max the day after. As for the story itself, Adult Swim what to expect from Ninja Kamui anime as such:

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

What are you hoping to see from Ninja Kamui's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!