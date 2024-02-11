Ninja Kamui Anime Debuts Opening: Watch

Adult Swim has debuted their newest original anime project, and Ninja Kamui has released its opening theme with the launch of its premiere! Ninja Kamui has been one of the more intriguing original anime releases Adult Swim had in the works as it's not only directed by the same mind behind Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1, The God of High School, and Monsters Mercies 103 Dragon Damnation, but it's a brand new ninja anime promising all kinds of stealthy and brutal action. Now that the anime is finally here, fans have been thrown into a violent and bleak looking vision of the future.

Ninja Kamui is now airing weekly on Adult Swim through its debut season, and the first episode features a ton of action right off the bat. Helping to kick things off is a brand new opening theme sequence featuring "Vengeance" as performed by coldrain. Teasing some of the faces fans will see Joe Higan facing off against through the course of its run on Adult Swim, you can check out the opening for Ninja Kamui in the video below.

Where to Watch Ninja Kamui

Directed by Sunghoo Park (Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School) for E&H production and Sola Entertainment, with Takeshi Okazaki (Afro Samurai, Batman Ninja) handling the character designs, Ninja Kamui is now airing with Adult Swim on Saturdays at midnight ET/PT as part of the Toonami block. Broadcasts feature both Japanese and English language dubbed audio, and will also be streaming with Max the next day if you miss out on their premiere. Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming Ninja Kamui anime as such:

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

