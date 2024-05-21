Dead Cells Trailer Shares New Look at Animated Series

Last year, Dead Cells developer Motion Twin revealed that it was working with animation studio Bobbypills to create an animated series based on the game. At the time, the team gave fans a quick teaser trailer to whet their appetites, but we haven't heard much about the project since then. That all changed recently when the first trailer for Dead Cells: Immortalis went live on YouTube. It's 90 seconds long and gives fans a great look at the animation style and humor Bobbypills is going for with this series when it launches later this year.

Dead Cells Animated Series Trailer

As you can see in the trailer above, the team is using a rather crude style of animation, but it works for Dead Cells. Of course, you'll quickly notice that this trailer is in French, though there are English subtitles if you don't speak the language. The reason for this is that Bobbypills is a French animation studio. The studio is partnering with the French anime streaming service Animation Digital Network (ADN) to bring the series to fans later this year.

It's also worth noting that Dead Cells: Immortalis is what the series is called in France. The team may change the title when it goes worldwide, but France is getting it first, so ADN is leading with this title. The 10-episode series will launch on ADN on June 19th and then be released worldwide later this year.

What's Next For Dead Cells?

As far as the video game goes, we learned earlier this year that Motion Twin is ending support following Update 35. This final update doesn't have a firm release date yet but has been in beta for quite a while. Once it's out, Motion Twin is moving on to its next project. The team revealed that the project will be called Windblown, and it will be an isometric action game. Windblown recently got a new trailer, giving fans an even better look at what to expect.

On top of that, it was recently announced that Evil Empire, who took over the main development duties of Dead Cells in 2019, is now working on The Rogue Prince of Persia. That game was originally scheduled to launch in early access on May 14th, but the team decided to push it back a few weeks after Hades 2 launched. It is now set to be released on May 27th on PC.

Dead Cells is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.