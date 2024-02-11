Ninja Kamui Is Now Streaming on Max: Watch

The time has come, anime fans! This weekend marked the launch of Ninja Kamui courtesy of Toonami. The hit TV-MA series left fans wowed with its intense action and dark themes after a single episode. And now, Ninja Kamui is available to stream weekly thanks to Max.

If you head over to Max, the streaming service has added Ninja Kamui to its service stateside. The show's first episode is live, and reviews for the anime are already glowing. After all, the Adult Swim anime was put together by Sunghoo Park, the beloved artist that oversaw the launch of Jujutsu Kaisen. Park's company E&H Production is handling production on Ninja Kamui with Sola Entertainment. And of course, all of his sakuga flair can be found in the premiere of Ninja Kamui.

If you are not familiar with the Ninja Kamui anime, the series is a Toonami original, and it tells the story of a former ninja named Joe Higan. The man goes into hiding in America after escaping his clan, but his past catches up to him in bloody fashion. A group of assassins track down Joe and kill his loved ones in a blood ambush. So with nothing left to lose, Joe vows to seek revenge against those who upturned his life.

the action sequences in Ninja Kamui are out of this world man holy shit pic.twitter.com/1Uq7CMuFTC — d0nut ⚡ (@xDonutW) February 11, 2024

Over on social media, Ninja Kamui earned rave reviews from social media thanks to its gritty plot. ComicBook also had little but praise for Park's new anime. Our own Nick Valdez complimented the show's energy, writing, "Ninja Kamui feels like the perfect Toonami anime. It's got the nostalgic vibes of a ninja action story (think Ninja Scroll), the intense action that fans have come to love with Toonami's darker eras, and a tease of a bigger world centered on its vicious revenge story."

"Once the mask comes off, and the full intrigue of the story continues, the action gets even more intense with both technologically advanced ninja weaponry and mystical ninja arts that tease we'll be seeing even more explosive feats as the anime continues. Ninja Kamui has a lot of promise in just in first couple of episodes, so we could be looking at Adult Swim's next great anime if this hot streak keeps up."

If you want to watch Ninja Kamui, you can catch it on Toonami weekly each Saturday. It will begin streaming on Max the next day, so streamers can look for the show on Sundays as season one continues.

What do you think about Ninja Kamui so far? Are you into the new anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!