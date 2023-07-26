Jujutsu Kaisen Director Breaks Silence on New Adult Swim Anime, Ninja Kamui

Sunghoo Park, the director behind anime hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen and The God of High School, opened up about working on his new anime for Adult Swim, Ninja Kamui! Adult Swim is now in the midst of working on a number of new original anime productions over the last few years, and fans got to see more of their plans for the next couple of years during the Adult Swim Festival On the Green over the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 weekend. One of the interesting projects shown during the event was a bloody new ninja anime from Sunghoo Park's brand new production studio.

Sunghoo Park's new production studio, E&H Productions, has announced that their new Ninja Kamui anime for Adult Swim will be the first effort from the studio overall. With the first trailer for Ninja Kamui debuting during Adult Swim Festival On the Green, Sunghoo Park also shared his first statements about the upcoming anime with Adult Swim fans as part of the footage released too. You can check out the first trailer for Ninja Kamui below as it gears up for its release in 2024:

What to Know About Ninja Kamui

"This anime series is an original work in which the main character, Higan, takes revenge on the ninja organization that killed his family," Park began while explaining what Ninja Kamui's story will be about. In terms of the production for the new series, Park stated, "We pursued a different action anime and storyline from existing ninja-based films. Especially in terms of the action, we tried to combine live-action and animation styles into one. And I think the music and voice acting are also important points to appreciate."

As a final statement to fans, Park stated, "This is the first animated series that E&H Productions has produced, and many of us put our hearts and souls into it. I hope you will enjoy watching the series to the end." Ninja Kamui is currently on track for a release with Adult Swim some time in 2024, and Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming Ninja Kamui anime as such:

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

