One Piece Cliffhanger Teases a Deadly Five Elders Reunion

One Piece's final saga has been firing on all engines in both the anime adaptation and the manga, as Dr. Vegapunk has made an impact on both. In the pages of the manga, a war on Egghead Island has been raging, seeing Monkey D. Luffy and his cohorts fighting against the military. With one of the Five Elders joining the fray in recent chapters, creator Eiichiro Oda might be setting the stage for the current rulers of the world to join forces in combat for the first time.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1109, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. As the war of Egghead Island heats up, Vegapunk has taken a blow that may very well have ended his life. Already injured thanks to the chaotic tussle, the mad scientist received a blow from Admiral Kizaru that blew a hole through his upper torso. In potentially dying, Vegapunk has left a pre-recorded message that is about to be revealed to the world at large, placing the World Government into a sticky situation where they are attempting to make sure that the denizens of globe are unable to hear it.

Have The Five Elders Arrived?

Saturn of the Five Elders was already more than willing to unleash a Buster Call on Egghead Island, but it looks as though he's looking to unleash what might be the biggest rally cry of them all. "Spider-Gramps", as Sanji states, makes a summons that appears to be four bolts of black lightning hitting the island. As mentioned by the Straw Hat cook, these are the same bolts that harkened Saturn to the scene, leaving readers to wonder if the four Elders not on the battlefield have made their way there.

The Five Elders haven't gotten their hands dirty in One Piece, aside from Saturn, so far, but should they have all come together, this may very well be the biggest challenge that Monkey and his Straw Hats have faced. On top of the rulers of the world making their way to the scene, there is still the question of their leader, Imu, and how they'll factor into this final saga. Should they all assemble here, it might be game over for many characters who are on the futuristic island.

