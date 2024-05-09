Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Teases Azula's Role in Season 2

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is now working on Seasons 2 and 3 of the live-action series, and star Elizabeth Yu is teasing Azula's role in the new episodes! The first season of the new live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender adapted the original animated series, but also included more of characters like Azula and Fire Lord Ozai than seen in the original. This means we got to get a glimpse at star Elizabeth Yu's take on this fan favorite villain, but fans of the original know that Azula really starts to play into the story in later seasons.

That's something Yu is very aware of as well as Azula is about to be much more active within Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender when it returns for Season 2 and beyond. Speaking with The Direct during Paleyfest 2024, Yu revealed that she's excited to not only interact with Aang and the core group for the first real time (as she spent much of her time on screen with Fire Nation characters) and explore more of the sibling rivalry between Azula and Zuko seen in the animated original.

(Photo: Netflix)

Azula's Role in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

"I didn't get any scenes with any of the kids in the first season," Yu stated. "I got scenes with Daniel [Dae Kim] and Momona [Tamada] and Thalia [Tran], which was so much fun, but I don't know. I can't wait to see what the exchanges are like with Team Avatar and the sibling rivalry. I'm excited to elaborate on that." In terms of what she was most excited to get into with Azula in Season 2 specifically, Yu explained that she's excited to do pretty much anything from the animated original.

"I mean, I'm excited. In the original series as well, Azula is not on the first season," Yu began. "So, a lot of her introduction is in the second season. It's a really important moment for her. So I'm excited to do any scenes from the original series, like any of our iconic lines." While it's yet to see what from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender will make it into Netflix's adaptation, the first season was able to include quite a bit of those big moments while adding new scenes for Azula.

If you wanted to check out Avatar: The Last Airbender, you can find the eight episode live-action series now streaming with Netflix. A release window or date has yet to be announced for Season 2 or 3 as of the time of this publication.

via The Direct