One Piece Sets Up Vegapunk's Greatest Sacrifice

There has perhaps been no more important supporting character to the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece's final saga than Dr. Vegapunk. The elusive mad scientist has long been employed by the World Government, assisting the military in some nefarious experiments to aid the Five Elders in their control of the world. On Egghead Island, the battles are causing some serious chaos in the shonen manga series, with Vegapunk looking to make a big sacrifice play that might just change Luffy's world forever.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1108, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The two biggest players on the military's side at the moment is Admiral Kizaru and the Elder known as Saturn. For quite some time, Kizaru's light-manipulating abilities have made him an enemy that the Straw Hats have been unable to defeat. While the battle rages between Saturn and Luffy in his Gear Fifth Transformation, Sanji attempts to help Vegapunk escape from the battlefield. In a startling moment, Vegapunk is confronted by Saturn, who is perplexed that the scientist didn't take the military up on their offer to leave the island unharmed.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Vegapunk Has Seen Better Days

In replying to the massive enemy that is one of the most terrifying opponents the Straw Hats have ever faced, Vegapunk says the following to one of the Five Elders, "I've made up my mind! There is something here I must protect. I was hoping not to tell Bonney about her special authority until she was more grown-up. They'll be after her life!"

While Sanji attempts to help Vegapunk escape, he's stopped short by Kizaru. The admiral not only separates the Straw Hat chef from the scientist but blows a hole through Vegapunk moments later. Not that Vegapunk might have left this mortal coil, but it would seem that the "Egghead" has a message for all the inhabitants of the Grand Line about the true nature of their world.

Do you think Vegapunk is truly dead? Will Luffy be able to take down both high-level members of the World Government thanks to Gear Fifth? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.