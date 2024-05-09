Dragon Ball Cosplay Terrifies With Frieza

Dragon Ball Super currently has Frieza as the strongest fighter in its universe, and one awesome cosplay is helping to remind fans of that fact! Dragon Ball Super's manga is currently in the midst of a hiatus following creator Akira Toriyama's passing, and one of the stories that fans are hoping to see followed up on someday is Frieza becoming the strongest fighter. When he was last seen, he had unlocked a brand new "Black Frieza" form that easily wiped out Goku and Vegeta at the top of their respective strengths. But until then, Frieza gets to keep reigning supreme...almost fittingly.

Frieza has been a mainstay of the Dragon Ball franchise ever since the villain was introduced during the Namek Saga, so it's hard to imagine what the series would look like without the iconic villain playing such a big role in it. It's why the many appearances of the villains have been appreciated over the years, and it's also why fans and artists are able to find cool ways to showcase the villain's design. This especially includes a cool cosplay makeup tribute from artist artistjodysteel on Instagram that perfectly brings Frieza's terror to life! Check it out:

What's Next for Dragon Ball?

The Dragon Ball Super manga might be on a hiatus, but the anime is preparing for a major comeback. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime series set to release some time later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa will once again be providing the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima's voice cast announced so far. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such when it was first announced, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."