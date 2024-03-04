One Piece Episode 1097 Promo Released

One Piece's anime has been setting the stage for some real reveals with the Egghead Arc, and now fans have gotten the first look at one of these reveals with the promo for Episode 1097 of the anime! One Piece: Egghead Arc has been spending its first few episodes steadily introducing Luffy and the Straw Hats to their newest island, Egghead, which is the future island home of Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious military experiments. But the latest episodes have started to reveal more of the darker sides of the scientist as it's clear he has some ties to Nico Robin's past.

The newest episode of One Piece officially introduced the real Dr. Vegapunk to fans, and it seems like he's got some ties to both Ohara and Luffy's father Dragon. While the previous episode began to lay the groundwork of what Dr. Vegapunk has learned about the past and the Void Century itself, the next episode will be showcasing more of the ties he has to Ohara as a researcher himself. It's only going to make things more complicated, and you can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1097 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1097

One Piece Episode 1097 is titled "The Will of Ohara! The Inherited Research" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "A scientist with an inner passion and a young man with a fighting spirit to start a revolution. Vegapunk and Dragon's past is revealed by Shaka. A wish for the future quietly passed down from Ohara's scholars moves the hearts of the Straw Hats from the next generation." Premiering in Japan on Sunday, March 10th (and Saturday, March 9th internationally), One Piece Episode 1097 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next for the arc.

