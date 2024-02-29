One Piece Promises to Reveal the "Truth of This World" in New Cliffhanger

One Piece has been around for decades now, and of course, creator Eiichiro Oda has kept up with its complex world. From history blackouts to tide-changing wars, One Piece has witnessed it all. Since the series began, Luffy and his crew have done their best to unravel the real mechanisms of the Grand Line. And thanks to a new cliffhanger, we know One Piece is ready to reveal the actual truth behind its world.

Of course, such a statement is hard to make. One Piece fans know the world's history has been locked down by the World Government and its Five Elders. Authorities have gone very far to suppress the truth either by wiping history or culling entire races. Those who know the truth are in on the gag, but on his death bed, Dr. Vegapunk is ready to spill the secret.

The final spread of One Piece chapter 1108 confirms it will do as much. Dr. Vegapunk ends the chapter with a mortal wound, but he is not going to die quietly. Using some secret tech, Vegapunk makes himself appear on screen across the globe, and he even hacks into transponder snails. With the world listening, Vegapunk goes on to confirm his master plan.

"While many of you will likely be shocked by what I have to say in this message, I assure you that it is the truth of this world," Vegapunk admits. So yeah, it seems like the Egghead Island arc is about to hit its climax.

With Luffy holding back a Five Elder, One Piece is poised to unpack a long-awaited truth. Readers will not want to miss out on chapter 1109 when it drops as it could change Oda's series entirely. So if you need to brush up on the One Piece manga, it is available on the Manga Plus app.

What do you think about this One Piece update? Do you have any theories about Vegapunk's confession? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!