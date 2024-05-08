Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Producer Teases Toph's Season 2 Debut

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now in the works with Seasons 2 and 3 of the live-action series with Netflix, and one of the producers behind the series is teasing how Toph will shake things up for Aang and the gang in future seasons! Avatar: The Last Airbender made its debut with Netflix earlier this year, and introduced fans to a new live-action take on the original animated series. When it came to an end, it was then quickly announced that the live-action series would be continuing with not just one, but two new seasons to adapt the rest of the original story.

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have been excited to see the next season of the live-action series because it's going to introduce one of the key main characters who have yet to make their debut, Toph. With the new season now in the works, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender executive producer Jabbar Raisani spoke to The Direct during Paleyfest 2024 about Toph's debut. Teasing that fans would be seeing a lot of the dynamics seen in the original series adapted to live-action, Toph's going to shake things up.

(Photo: Netflix / Nickeldeon)

Toph Teased for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

"We really rely on the animated series," Raisani stated. "So I think you're gonna see a lot of the dynamics that were true in the animated series come through in live action. It won't be a one-to-one. You can never do a one-to-one, but, you know, expect that feeling all over again." So while Raisani isn't outright revealing what kind of impact Toph will have in the new live-action series, it's clear that she will have just as big of a shake up in Aang's core group as she did in the original animated series.

Toph was introduced to Avatar: The Last Airbender's original animated series during its second season as focus shifted more towards the Earth Kingdom and Aang's need to learn Earth Bending. She ends up becoming Aang's teacher for the element, and plays some big roles in what's to come in the remainder of the series. To get ready for what's next, you can catch up with the first season of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series now streaming with Netflix.

