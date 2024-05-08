Will My Hero Academia End With Armored Deku as a Pro Hero?

Warning! Major spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga to follow! My Hero Academia is one step closer to its grand finale as of the latest chapters of the manga, but is there a chance it will end with a powerless Izuku Midoriya donning a power suit in order to fight as a pro hero? My Hero Academia has made some massive changes with the latest chapters of the series as it was revealed that following his mental battle with Tomura Shigaraki, Deku was left without any more of the Vestiges within One For All. In fact, he's down to the last bits of its power.

While a final bit of Eri's power allowed Deku to recover the arms he lost in the mental fight against Shigaraki, Deku's charging head first into the final fight against All For One without any more power to contribute to the fight in a real way. Like All Might did when he fought his final battle as One For All's user, Deku is planning to use the final remnants of One For All's power to give him one final burst to end the fight. That's going to leave him out of a potential pro hero future...but maybe not entirely.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Armored Deku in His Pro Hero Future

My Hero Academia importantly another final battle between All Might and All For One in the final war. It was here that All Might unleashed a power suit of armor that allowed him to fight the villain with mechanized versions of each of the quirks from Class 1-A's hero students. This temporarily allowed the then powerless All Might to fight on the villain's level, and it was here that All Might demonstrated how much he learned from watching Deku and the others.

It showcased someone fighting methodically like Deku, and stacking many of these abilities and knowledge together into a new kind of heroic fighter. If Deku is left without any ability when these fights all come to an end, it's only the first year of his term at U.A. Academy. Rather than have to leave and watch the rest of his friends go on to whatever bright future they have ahead of them, Deku will be able to fight alongside of them and still be the pro hero that he's been setting out to be.

It'll be a sacrifice that Deku has made, but at least will let him still have a happy ending that doesn't come off as bittersweet because he'll no longer have any power of his own. He won't just be support, and can still be on the frontlines helping to save lives as he's wished. My Hero Academia has a better ending in mind than having Deku sacrifice himself physically, spiritually and mentally. He needs to be able to heroically fly off into that future somehow.