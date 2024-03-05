One Piece Just Made Vegapunk's Final Message All the More Dire

One Piece has reached an intense new climax of the Egghead Arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has made Dr. Vegapunk's final message to the world all the more dire! Things have been pretty rough for Luffy and the Straw Hats as following Saturn's attack, the military has now enacted a Buster Call to completely wipe out everything that Dr. Vegapunk has been working on. Vegapunk himself has been doing his best to keep this information safe, but the previous chapters of the series saw him taking a fatal looking blow from Saturn directly.

With Dr. Vegapunk slowly fading away, the previous chapter of the series saw a backup plan activate in which he started to broadcast a message to the rest of the world teasing that he would reveal a big secret that he discovered. As the newest chapter of the series makes things even worse for Dr. Vegapunk, it's all the more crucial that his message about the secret truth he's discovered needs to be revealed. Even more so as the chapter also reveals that it's begun broadcasting to every major location in the series throughout the open seas.

One Piece: What Is Dr. Vegapunk's Message?

One Piece Chapter 1109 begins to broadcast Dr. Vegapunk's message around the world that was teased in the previous chapters, and it was soon revealed that the full version of this broadcast sees him debating with Shaka about delivering the message itself. It first begins with the two of them trying to figure out how long they need to stall to give time for as many people as possible to tune in, and then figuring out that they'll need at least ten minutes to properly set up the broadcast.

As Saturn and the Marines try to intercept the message to keep it from broadcasting, Vegapunk's message is beginning to reach every corner of the high seas. This includes the islands Luffy and the Straw Hats have visited in the past such as Dressrosa, Water Seven, Luffy's home of Windmill Village, the West Blue, the South Blue, the Kamabakka Queendom and more. With Vegapunk's death imminent, and his tease of his truth of the world, it's very important to get his message out to as many people as possible to change the world.

