One Piece Just Dropped Its Most Cursed PV Yet: Watch

One Piece has done a lot in its time. For decades now, the series has reigned as one of the top series in Japan, and its reach has now spread across the globe. From the manga to the anime, Luffy's gang is hard to mistake even when the pirates are goofing off. And thanks to a new cursed commercial, One Piece fans can see the Straw Hat crew like never before.

Not long ago, the official team behind One Piece decided it was time to hype the manga's next release. The series will bring volume 108 to shelves shortly, and so series creator Eiichiro Oda teamed up with another artist to celebrate. One Piece x Poor Man is a go, and as you can see below, the collaboration has gifted fans with a cursed promo.

Truly, this meme-loving promo gives the Straw Hat crew an unthinkable makeover. From start to finish, the promo reimagines classic moments from One Piece but in a wild art style. We can honestly say we have never seen One Piece like this before, and to be honest, we dig it.

As you can imagine, One Piece fans are living for this unserious promo ahead of volume 108. The manga is wading through its final act after all, and there is a lot left for Oda to cover in Luffy's journey. Right now, the manga is focused on its Egghead Island arc which is heating up thanks to Vegapunk's big confession. So if you are not caught up with the manga, you can read all of Oda's work on Manga Plus right now.

