Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho Wants to Make an Anime

There are plenty of top-tier filmmakers out there but only Bong Joon-ho. The South Korean filmmaker has a number of hits under his belt, and his career is far from over. From The Host to Parasite, Bong has done it all. And during a recent appearance, the director admitted he's interested in giving anime a shot.

The confession came during the director's appearance at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. It was there the director was asked to present an award, and Bong caught fans off guard when he took to the stage. It was there he admitted he's "thinking about doing an animated piece in Japan", and we're sold already.

Of course, Bong has plenty of work lined up outside of an anime. Parasite took over the film community in 2019, and Bong began work on sequel ideas shortly after it went live. As for his next movie, Bong is set to release Mickey 17. The director is also reportedly courting a new movie in South Korea that is animated. The untitled movie is expected to boast the biggest movie budget in South Korean history. But after Bong tackles his upcoming projects, he could saddle himself into an anime. There is no telling what kind of anime Bong would create, but it would be nothing short of perfection.

Bong would not be the first South Korea talent to tackle the anime industry. A good number of animators from South Korea do freelance work on anime titles, and one of its most famous examples is Sunghoo Park. The artist has been working in anime for years, and they got their big break globally by directing The God of High School. Park went on to dominate the industry by directing Jujutsu Kaisen season one. In the past year, the artist founded their own studio called E&H Production. So if Bong is looking for someone to head up an anime, he will want to give Park a call!

What do you think about Bong's upcoming projects? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Be sure to check out CBS Sports for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII including predictions, analysis, betting lines, and more!