Akira Toriyama Unpacks Their Work on Sand Land Sequel

Akira Toriyama is returning to Sand Land to help with the new sequel anime story, and the famed creator has revealed how much they added to the new TV anime series! Akira Toriyama's Sand Land manga made its official anime debut with a new film that worked its way through theaters last year, and now the franchise is coming back to screens with a new anime project. This new TV anime series will not only feature materials seen in the previous feature film, but it will also be including a brand new story with some new characters and ideas expanding the story.

Sand Land's new TV anime series will be premiering later this month and will be streaming around the world, and it will include the brand new "Angel Hero" arc that wasn't seen in the previous manga or movie releases. This new arc will kick off with Episode 7 of the new series (following the first six episodes adapting the events of the movie recut for broadcast), and series creator Akira Toriyama revealed how much he added to the new material for the anime in a special message to fans (as spotted by @Herms98 on X).

What's New in Sand Land TV Series?

Toriyama first noted that the production team behind the Sand Land movie added new materials to the original manga's presentation to beef up the action and pace, and noted that it's the same case for the TV series' new story, "Likewise for the sequel, 'Angel Hero arc', the outline I received was full of dramatic content and fast-paced developments from the start. I came up with the background information and design for a new character, 'Muniel,' designed other characters like Ann, and also suggested various episodes and whatnot. And so this sequel was completed."

Speaking on these new developments for Sand Land's story, Toriyama then noted that he hopes fans enjoy the new additions, "These dramatic plot developments that a plain-loving person like me generally avoids have a fresh sense of surprise to them, and I'm sure you'll enjoy the new world-building and intense action. The trio of Beelzebub, Rao, and Thief have a new adventure and encounter new characters. I hope you enjoy this exciting story that revolves around the terrifying energy 'Aquanium,' and feel a slow and steady sense of peace."

