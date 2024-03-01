Parasite Director Joins Crunchyroll's Anime Awards

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards are taking place this week on March 2nd, gathering celebrities and anime industry representatives to honor the industry that continues to grow worldwide. Even with the event about to take place, the streaming service hasn't completely finished announcing its guest list. Bong Joon Ho, the director of Parasite, Snowpiercer, Okja, The Host, and Mickey 17, will be presenting at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. With the legendary filmmaker working on a new animated movie, perhaps he'll have a surprise or two to share at the award ceremony.

While Bong Joon Ho has made a name for himself by creating live-action movies, his animated film is already gaining a lot of notoriety thanks to both the director's pedigree and the amount of money being spent for its production budget. Hailed as the most expensive movie in South Korea's history, the unnamed animated film will have a reported budget of around $52 million USD. While details regarding the film's plot and release date remain few and far between, Ho's next movie will apparently explore the relationship between man and deep-sea fish. Ho's Mickey 17 was originally slated to arrive this year, though the Robert Pattinson-helmed film by Bong Joon Ho has been delayed to 2025.

(Photo: Crunchyroll & Barunson E&A)

Bong Joon Ho Will Arrive At The Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Luckily, fans are not only able to vote on the candidates of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards but will be able to watch it live on the streaming service's YouTube and Twitch sites. If you want to check out the awards, however, be forewarned that thanks to the time difference, they will be streamed at 4 AM Eastern Time in the United States.

In preparing for the Anime Awards, Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini stated the following, "With more than 30 anime studios, 5 streaming platforms, 50 series and films, and over 50 voice actors, the nominees for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards represent the world-class creatives powering the global love of anime. We're proud to present this year's nominees and look forward to the show where we, with our incredible slate of global presenters, will celebrate anime's ability to captivate fans around the world."

Which anime do you want to see take home the most gold from this year's Crunchyroll Anime Award? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Crunchyroll.

Via Crunchyroll