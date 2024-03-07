Netflix's Parasyte: The Grey Trailer, Poster Released

Parasyte is coming back with a brand new live-action series from Korea, and Netflix has revealed the first trailer and a new poster for Parasyte: The Grey! Hitoshi Iwaaki's original Parasyte: The Maxim manga first launched in the pages of Kodansha's Morning Open Zokan way back in 1989, and has since gone on to expand with new anime adaptations and more. Now it's going to be making its return to screens with a new live-action series (set in Korea) helmed by the director behind hits such as Train to Busan, Hellbound, and more with Netflix next month.

Parasyte: The Grey is a new take on the original manga series that will be set in Korea and feature tons of new characters within a brand new story. Tackled by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho with scripts written by Ryu Yong-jae, the new live-action series features an updated take on the manga's titular alien monsters. That seems to be the case with the first trailer showing off the visuals in action, and you can check it out in the video above. You can also find the newest poster for Parasyte: The Grey below as well:

What Is Parasyte: The Grey?

Parasyte: The Grey will be premiering with Netflix on April 5th around the world with Netflix. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Hellbound) with scripts written by Ryu Yong-jae (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area) for Climax Studio and WOW POINT, the series has yet to reveal how many episodes it will be running for. Jeon So-nee will be starring as Jeong Su-in, the main character who is possessed by one of the alien parasites but ends up keeping control of her human mind when the possession goes wrong.

Parasyte: The Grey also stars Koo Kyo-hwan as Seol Kang-woo, Lee Jung-hyun as Choi Jun-kyung, and Kwon Hae-hyo and Kim In-kwon in currently unconfirmed roles. Netflix teases what to expect from the new live-action series as such, "When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat."

What do you think of the new live-action take on Parasyte so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

