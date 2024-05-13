FOX Renews New Animated Series for Season 2 Before the Show Even Premieres

Fox Animation has become a major player in the world of Western Animation, as the families of Springfield, Quahog, and Bob's Burgers have helped put the studio on the map in the medium. Looking to add to its current roster, Fox has been hinting at the arrival of a new series. Universal Basic Guys might not have a release date for its season premiere, but Fox is so confident in the series from Adam and Craig Malamut that they have already confirmed that a second season is in the works.

Here's how Fox describes the upcoming animated series that will be joining Fox Animation greats such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers, "The animated comedy follows brothers Mark and Hank Hoagies, who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program, then use their new time and money to find purpose in a world where they're no longer needed.

(Photo: Disney)

Universal Basic Guys Season 2

Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment Network, had this to say about Universal Basic Guys and the confidence that the studio has in the animated series, "With 'Universal Basic Guys,' the Hoagies brothers join Fox's iconic lineup of undaunted, irreverent and absurdly outrageous characters. It's what defines the Fox animation brand and from episode one of this terrific new comedy, Adam and Craig Malamut turn the Hoagies' everyday life on its head in such an original way that we immediately ordered a second season."

The President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Katherine Pope, had this to say when it came to the story of the Hogagies brothers, "We are incredibly proud of Adam and Craig and their work on 'Universal Basic Guys'. We couldn't be happier that their show has already received a Season 2 pick-up from our fantastic partners at Fox. It is a testament to Adam and Craig's talent – their accessible but unique comedic sensibilities are evident on screen, all the way down to the Philly specificities, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this 'woodershed' moment."

Do you think that the Hoagie brothers will live up to some of Fox's finest animated families? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on Fox's animated universes and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Variety