Netflix's Parasyte: The Grey K-Drama Series First Look Revealed

Parasyte: The Maxim is coming back with a brand new live-action series set in Korea, and Netflix has revealed the first look at Parasyte: The Grey ahead of its release! Hitoshi Iwaaki's original Parasyte manga first launched in the pages of Kodansha's Morning Open Zokan in 1989, and has since spawned an anime adaptation and multiple live-action films. But a new live-action take on the franchise is on the way with Netflix. Set in Korea and following a new set of characters and stories, Parasyte is getting a makeover from the director behind hits such as Train to Busan and Hellbound.

First announced to be in the works last year, Parasyte: The Grey will be helmed by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho and feature a whole new story and setting. Netflix teases the upcoming series as such, "Parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts strive to grow their power and disrupt society. A group of humans wage war against the rising evil." You can check out the first look at the new Korean live-action Parasyte: The Grey series below ahead of its release with Netflix in the future.

Parasyte: The Grey brings the beloved manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki to life in an all-new setting and story: Korea.



Parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts strive to grow their power and disrupt society. A group of humans wage war against the rising evil. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/66Ibs3IC2y — Netflix (@netflix) February 6, 2024

Parasyte Live-Action Series Coming to Netflix

Parasyte: The Grey currently does not have a release window or date with Netflix as of the time of this writing. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Hellbound) with scripts written by Ryu Yong-jae (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area) for Climax Studio and WOW POINT, the first three members of the cast have been confirmed with the series' previous announcement. They include the lead, Jeon So-nee, who plays Jeong Su-in, a character who has been possessed by an alien parasite and forms a strange relationship with it when it fails to take over her brain.

Then there's Koo Kyo-hwan as Seol Kang-woo who is described by Netflix as a character "who tracks down parasites in order to find his missing sister." Finally, there's Lee Jung-hyun as Choi Jun-kyung, a character teased as "the team leader of 'Team Grey,' a task force battling parasites. Having lost her husband to these invasive life-forms, she devotes herself to their demise."

What do you think of this first look at Parasyte's new Korean set live-action series with Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!