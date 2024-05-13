Netflix's One Piece: Iñaki Godoy Reveals 3 Major Scenes He's Ready to Tackle

It's no secret that the young actors who portray the Straw Hat Pirates are giant fans of One Piece. Emily Rudd went to extreme lengths to make sure she got the role of Nami, Taz Skyler sharpened his culinary skills, and Mackenyu flipped out when informed he would be Roronoa Zoro. Iñaki Godoy has worn his love of the shonen franchise on his sleeve and in a recent appearance, confirmed three major scenes from the source material that he can't wait to bring to the "real world."

Shortly after Netflix's One Piece debuted, the streaming service wasted little time confirming that a second season was coming. To confirm season two, the streaming service employed none other than the manga's creator Eiichiro Oda to break the good news. Acting as Executive Producer on the live-action adaptation, Oda's involvement has been considered by many anime fans to be essential in making sure that the live-action adaptation was the best that it could be. Aside from simply confirming that the live-action series would return, Oda hinted at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper to the Netflix series, adding a Straw Hat Pirate who is anything but human.

What Does Iñaki Godoy Want to Hit in The One Piece Series?

Godoy recently had the opportunity to chat with Youtuber Full Haki Marco, answering a number of questions about life and the One Piece franchise. When asked which scenes that he would love to bring to life, the young actor stated that the three he's excited to film are Vivi's farewell in Alabasta, Nico Robin's "I Want To Live" scene, and the entirety of the Marineford Arc.

Also during the interview, Godoy stated that he'll be playing the part of Monkey D. Luffy for as long as it makes sense, "I am happy to play Luffy and will play Luffy for as long as it makes sense. Whatever time it takes, if I am playing Luffy is because I am happy to play him, I want to play him, and it makes sense for me to play him."

