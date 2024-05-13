Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Director Down For The JoJo Lands Live Action Crossover

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has explored the world of live-action by depicting the sleepy town of Morioh in Diamond Is Unbreakable, but there is one project that has the most screen time as a live-action series. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan recently released its ninth episode in Japan, seeing some major characters from Morioh return to live-action. In a recent interview with the director responsible for the latest installment, Kazutaka Watanabe hints at the idea of bringing the events of The JOJOLands to real life.

One of the biggest reveals of the latest manga series from creator Hirohiko Araki was the arrival of Kishibe Rohan in Hawaii. The new stars of the series, Jodio and Dragona, have been trying their all to make sure that their mother is financially taken care of. This desire put them on a collision course with the owner of a priceless diamond, Kishibe Rohan, as they travel to Hawaii and do their best to pull off this Stand-fueled heist. While Dragona and Jodio are ultimately successful at stealing the diamond, they get more than they bargained for thanks to stealing the "lava rock' that has become a key fixture of the series. Luckily, there's no bad blood between Rohan and the latest Joestars.

(Photo: NHK)

A Live-Action JOJO Lands?

Watanabe was interviewed when it came to the latest episode that featured Rohan running into a familiar chef from Morioh, as the director detailed the recent adventure for the manga artist. When asked if Kazutaka would create a live-action story that saw Rohan visiting Hawaii, he noted that the idea "sounded good". While this would be lifted directly from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure rather than the side story focusing on Rohan, it would make for a worthy addition to the live-action adaptation.

For those wondering about the future of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation, nothing has been confirmed as of yet for what will follow Stone Ocean. While rumors were swirling earlier this year thanks to a social media post from a David Production animation director, the Steel Ball Run anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed.

Want to see if Jodio and Dragona are brought to a live-action adaptation before they hit the anime world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Joestars and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Real Sound