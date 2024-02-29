Netflix's Parasyte: The Grey Drops New Poster, Release Date

It looks like Parasyte is making its way to the small screen once again. If you did not realize, the hit anime is making moves over in South Korea thanks to an upcoming drama. Parasyte: The Grey is ready to tackle a new take on the anime, and now its first poster has gone live with a Netflix release date.

As you can see below, Parasyte: The Grey is set to go live on April 5th on Netflix. The show will stream there exclusively as Netflix has invested heavily in Korean dramas in the past few years. In the wake of Squid Game, South Korea dramas have become global hits, and this is hardly the first time they've tackled anime.

One of the most famous Korean dramas of all time, Boys Over Flowers, is a direct adaptation of Yoko Kamio's hit manga. Other shows like City Hunter and Playful Kiss have their roots in manga. And in recent years, Korean dramas have looked to webtoons for content. For instance, Cheese in the Trap came to television thanks to a hit web comic, and the same goes for shows like Love Alarm and True Beauty.

Clearly, Parasyte: The Grey will be the latest series from South Korea to tackle a manga. If you are not familiar with the IP at all, creator Hitoshi Iwaki began work on Parasyte in 1989 under Kodansha. The body horror thriller tells the story of Shinichi Izumi, a high school student who is targeted by a parasitic organism. The parasite tries to overtake the boy's brain with no success but latches on to other parts of Izumi's body. So as the story goes on, Izumi and his parasite Migi contend with other infected who are hiding in plain sight.

With a hit manga under its belt, Parasyte has been revived with two live-action films and an anime to boot. Now, Netflix's Korean drama is ready to tackle Parasyte with a spin off. So for those wanting more info on Parasyte, you can read its official synopsis below:

"They arrive in silence and darkness. They descend from the skies. They have a hunger for human flesh. They are everywhere. They are parasites, alien creatures who must invade-and take control of-a human host to survive. And once they have infected their victims, they can assume any deadly form they choose: monsters with giant teeth, winged demons, creatures with blades for hands. But most have chosen to conceal their lethal purpose behind ordinary human faces. So no one knows their secret-except an ordinary high school student. Shin is battling for control of his own body against an alien parasite, but can he find a way to warn humanity of the horrors to come?"

