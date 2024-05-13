FOX Exec Addresses Future of Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Bob's Burgers

Fox carved out its place in the animation world long before Disney acquired the studio. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers haven't just become some of the biggest animated series for Fox, but have become the pinnacle of adult animation for many fans in North America. Now, in a recent interview, Fox CEO Rob Wade discussed the future for the three beloved animated series and just how the animation studio is feeling about the likes of the Simpsons, the Griffins, and the Belchers.

Wade started off the interview with the outlet Deadline by stating that there was a balance when it came to making sure that beloved long-running series got their spots on the schedules when it came to introducing new series at the same time, "We talk a lot about looking at the schedule in a more modern way and rather than looking simply at the traditional time slots of shows, we look at our entire portfolio. We also think about SVOD partner in Hulu and how it would work best for them. Scheduling has changed significantly over the years and we approach it in a different way now,"

Will The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers End?

When asked as to whether Fox was preparing itself for a world without their three top animated series, Wade stated that they were exceptionally happy with the long-running animated shows. On the flip side, Fox has also been happy with its new crop of animated shows that one day might shoulder the weight of a world without Homer, Peter, and Bob.

"I think we have enough schedule, enough time to fit them all in. The schedule has obviously been disrupted slightly in the last year because of the strikes, so that made things a little bit patchier but we love those shows, we have a great relationship with the creatives from those shows and we have a great relationship with Hulu and Disney. We're seeing more and more how important the broadcast network is and how important that windowing is and you need a broadcast window for shows to cut through… I think these shows really benefit from being on Fox and I think Disney recognizes that."

