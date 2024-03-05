Yu-Gi-Oh Beanie Goes Viral For Bringing the Anime's Hair to Life

Yu-Gi-Oh may have gotten its start decades ago, but the franchise is far from dead. From new anime series to trading card sets, Yu-Gi-Oh is keeping busy. These days, it seems Yu-Gi-Oh is bigger than ever as its nostalgia continues to draw in fans new and old. So of course, all eyes turned to social media when viral concept art brought Yugi's hair to life with a... beanie.

Yes, that is right. Over on Instagram, Davide Perella posted the viral beanie for all to see. As you can tell below, the concept art combines the comfiness of a beanie with Yugi's wild hair. So if you are into casual cosplaying, this piece should be a dream come true.

Of course, this beanie is nothing more than concept art for now. No one has tried to bring this hat to life, but you can bet the Yu-Gi-Oh fandom is on it. When it comes to cosplaying Yugi Muto, the hardest thing to nail is his hair. This beanie could do major work for casual cosplayers, and of course, this isn't the only beanie we need. Just imagine the kind of beanie that would bring Joey's hair to life, yeah?

This viral Yu-Gi-Oh tribute has nabbed the fandom's attention, and its rise comes after the franchise's latest convention in Japan. Not long ago, the series gathered fans in Tokyo to celebrate all things Yu-Gi-Oh from the manga to the trading cards and anime. Not only did the event gather all of the anime's leads, but it dove deep into VR. Using Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links as a base, a new VR experience was shown to fans that let them play Duel Monsters the way the manga intended. So yeah, you could say the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is doing well for itself.

Want to brush up on your Yu-Gi-Oh lore? No sweat! You can catch up on its various anime series on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. So for more info on Yu-Gi-Oh, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that's sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one's destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn't long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world."

