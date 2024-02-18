Yu-Gi-Oh Goes Viral Thanks to One Welder's Puzzle Replica

Over the decades, the anime industry has put out a ton of top series, and some shows have stood the test of times. From Pokemon to Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon, plenty of anime series from decades past are thriving today. Of course, Yu-Gi-Oh is high on that list thanks to its Duel Monsters. And now, one fan is going viral after they managed to craft Yugi's Millennium Puzzle IRL.

The whole thing came together online thanks to TK Weld. The TikTok page is all about welding, and its creators have made some interesting replicas with the craft. So of course, anime fans all did a double take when TK Weld created the perfect Millennium Puzzle replica.

From its chain to its color and shine, this Millennium Puzzle replica is the real deal. At this point, it would not be surprising if this replica held the soul of Pharaoh Atam. Lowkey, we'd suggest anyone trying on this pendant to be careful.

As you can imagine, Yu-Gi-Oh fans are obsessed with this high-quality replica, but something like this takes time to make. If you want your own version of the Millennium Puzzle, a slew of factory replicas have been released over the years. Not long ago, Bandai Hobby released its own puzzle gear that you can assemble yourself for about $50 USD.

And of course, you can always revisited Yu-Gi-Oh's glory days if the anime is calling. You can find the original anime streaming everywhere from Pluto TV to Tube and Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on Yugi's story, you can the official synopsis of Yu-Gi-Oh below:

"Yu-Gi-Oh follows the adventures of high school student Yugi, who has a magical secret that comes to life when he plays his favorite card game: Duel Monsters. When the mysterious creator of the Duel Monsters card game, Maximillion Pegasus, kidnaps Yugi's grandfather, Yugi must duel his way through the tournament and defeat Pegasus in order to save his Grandfather!"

What do you think about this take on Yu-Gi-Oh's puzzle?