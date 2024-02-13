Yu-Gi-Oh Unites Its Top Anime Stars in Epic Reunion

Believe it or not, Yu-Gi-Oh has been around for 25 years. The franchise has been dedicated to all things Duel Monsters since the start, and that won't be changing anytime soon. After a quarter century, Yu-Gi-Oh is thriving thanks to its many heroes, and a recent event managed to unite all the stars behind Yu-Gi-Oh's leads.

Yes, that is right. Yu-Gi-Oh celebrated its 25th anniversary in Japan this past month, and it was there Konami hosted a special reunion. As you can see below, the company united all of the voice actors behind Yu-Gi-Oh's main characters. And of course, Seto Kaiba made sure to photobomb the event.

The photos takes in Japan show nine voice actors from Yu-Gi-Oh lined up with promos featuring their characters. Of course, Kazama Shunsuke was front and center as the actor kickstarted the Yu-Gi-Oh anime with Yugi. From there, KENN showed up for Judai Yuki while Miyazshita Yuya focused on Yusei Food. The reunion also featured Hatanaka Tasuku (Yuma Tsukumo), Ono Kensho (Yuya Sakaki), Ishige Shouya (Yusaku Fujiki), Ishibashi Hiro (Yuga Ohdo), and Arthur Lounsbery (Yudias Velgear). Plus, actor Tsuda Kenjiro showed up to represent Seto Kamba at the event.

Clearly, this reunion was a labor of love given its guests. It is hard to coordinate schedules for two actors let alone nine. Still, the voice actors were able to make the event work given their love for Yu-Gi-Oh. It has been years since some of these guys have revisited Yu-Gi-Oh, but their fervor has never wavered. They will be down to attend future events, and there will be even more actors to greet as Yu-Gi-Oh is still growing.

After all, the Yu-Gi-Oh card game is thriving amidst this anniversary, and Konami has announced some big plans for the franchise. Not long ago, Konami announced its own animation studio and released a stunning anime promo to celebrate. So if you thought the Yu-Gi-Oh anime was done for, think again!

What do you think of this Yu-Gi-Oh reunion? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!