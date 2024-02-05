Yu-Gi-Oh Is Finally Ready to Embrace VR, Says Konami

Decades ago, Yu-Gi-Oh gripped millions of fans with its flashy monsters and dramatics twists. The entire fandom was obsessed with the high-tech created by Kaiba Corporation that allowed players like Yugi Muto to summon Duel Monsters into the real world. Years later, Yu-Gi-Oh is thriving but has yet to delve into the now-real tech that made Seto Kamba's family into legends. Well, that is until now.

After all, it seems the team at Konami is ready to develop some official VR avenues for Yu-Gi-Oh. This official word comes after Yu-Gi-Oh hosted a special anniversary event in Japan featuring VR tech, and the test went over better than expected.

"Konami will continue to develop Yu-Gi-Oh games with VR and various other technologies," the publisher announced. And as you can imagine, fans of Yu-Gi-Oh are eager to see what comes of this development.

For those curious, Yu-Gi-Oh tested its VR wits with a special Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links collaboration in Japan. The project, which is called Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links Presents SOLID VISION EXPERIMENT, used a VR space to bring various Duel Monsters cards to life. Event attendees were able to join the Blue-Eyes White Dragon in a duel like those found in Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links. Guests were nothing but impressed by the tech, and game producer Akitsu Terashima told Geek Culture they are ready to explore VR more intensely.

"It'd be nice to have [the VR experience] as a frontier project, because the manga and anime already have scenes that somewhat simulate [what goes beyond] the physical," they shared.

Now, it seems Konami is on board with the VR movement, so fans may get to summon forth the Dark Magician for real in the coming years. The publisher has no plans for a VR title just yet, but its existing Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links skin could be reworked into something substantial. So if you have ever wanted to step into a legit Duel Monsters throw down, stay tuned!

