My Hero Academia Shows How Deep Its Villains’ Pockets Go

The unification between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army has resulted in an entirely new threat for the heroes of the My Hero Academia franchise, with the emergence of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Aside from simply uniting the super powered villains in their goal of re-making the world into a place where they can do whatever they want unfettered, they also now have resources unlike anything they may have seen before especially when it comes to cold hard cash. With Shigaraki now essentially lording over Re-Destro, the leader of the former League now has access to his vast wealth.

So how did Re-Destro, aka Rikiya Yotsubashi, become the financial mogul that he is today? Well much like Bulma and the Capsule Corporation she helps run in the Dragon Ball franchise, Re-Destro runs the Detnerat Company which offers one of the most unique, and profitable, services that one could find in a world where nearly everyone has their own quirk. Detnerat Co. specializes in creating useful tools specifically made for each person to live their lives to the fullest and considering a good number of the super powered civilians across the world don’t look human or may not even take on a human form, this would be one of the best companies for them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Re-Destro is basically the Steve Jobs of the My Hero Academia universe, albeit a terrifying one who is throwing all his weight behind a villainous endeavor. Hawks, one of the top heroes who is currently undercover in the first gathering of the Paranormal Liberation Front, even notes that this union will be unstoppable and quite possibly result in the destruction of Tokyo. The assemblage of quirks alone would be enough to make any sane hero worry, but their vast resources fueld by Rikiya make them a threat the likes of which UA Academy has never seen.

Rikiya’s company hasn’t just been making its money legally, it has also been leaking designs used for the heroes themselves to the black market in order to funnel even more cash into their antagonistic goals. How this will play up in the future is yet to be seen but rest assured, the PLF is going to be a serious threat in the My Hero Academia franchise moving forward.

What do you think of Re-Destro’s deep pockets? How can the heroes possibly defeat this threat in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Detnerat Company!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.