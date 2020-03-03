Black Lightning: Jefferson's Shocking Connection to Gravedigger Revealed
Tonight on Black Lightning, the battle between the Markovian forces led by Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) and the metahumans of Freeland led by Black Lightning (Cress Williams) continued to face off in "The Book of War: Chapter Two." Last week, the first chapter of "The Book of War" gave fans the lion's share of the backstory necessary to understand what Gravedigger's mission is and why he is doing what he is doing. Tonight, though, Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) provided Jefferson with some new information -- and it's a game-changer. Her research into the metagene revealed that there is an unexpected connection between her husband and Gravedigger.
Last week, Black Lightning finally revealed the origin story of Tyson Sykes, the villain known as Gravedigger, and in so doing, gave the Arrowverse its version of Captain America...but with a sad twist. Per his official character description, Sykes is "a World War II-era member of the U.S. military who became a "super-soldier" after a secret experiment gifted him with enhanced strength, agility, tactical genius and hand-to-hand combat expertise. After the war, Sykes defected to the country of Markovia rather than return to a segregated America.
Turns out that Jefferson maybe should have put something about that story together. In tonight's episode, Lynn reveals that her husband's genes matched a little too perfectly with Gravedigger's, telling him that the reason he and his daughters were the only stable metas in Freeland is for a deceptively simple reason: they are descended from Tyson Sykes.
Confronted with this revelation, Jefferson first tried to deny it but soon realized that he had heard stories of a great-uncle who never came back from World War II. He had long assumed that meant the man died, but...apparently not.
