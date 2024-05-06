Superman & Lois: The Flash's Tom Cavanagh to Guest Star in Series Finale

Another Arrowverse alum is headed to Superman & Lois before the series bids its farewell. During a panel at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, former The Flash star Tom Cavanagh revealed that instead of directing the finale of Superman & Lois, as he has done in past seasons, he will instead be guest-starring in the episode itself. Cavanagh served as a series star on The Flash for nearly its entire run, portraying multiple incarnations of Harrison Wells across the multiverse, as well as Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash. It is unclear at this point if Cavanagh will be playing one of these existing Wellses, or an entirely new character. Given the fact that Superman & Lois is now confirmed to be set in a different universe than the main Arrowverse, the question of franchise connections and cameos has certainly evolved.

"The finale for Superman & Lois was taken up already, and so I said, 'Well, I'm happy to not do it,'" Cavanagh revealed. "[Showrunner] Todd [Helbing] was like, 'Well, would you play a role?' So that's coming up for those of you that watch Superman & Lois, something that I'm happy to have done."

When Will Superman & Lois' Final Season Air?

It has been confirmed that Superman & Lois' final season will air at some point in 2024, after the final batch of episodes were already delayed due to last year's Hollywood strikes. Superman & Lois will be, for the foreseeable future, the final DC TV show to air on The CW, a trend that began with Smallville all the way back in 2001.

"Over the last three seasons, SUPERMAN & LOIS redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe," said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. "We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show's writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever."

"While we're sad to say goodbye to SUPERMAN & LOIS at the end of Season Four, we're grateful for the time we've had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that's what was created-on and off screen," said executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. "We'd like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey...and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We're thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can't wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show's history-Lex Luthor."

Who Will Return for Superman & Lois Season 4?

Superman & Lois was just one of four original shows that The CW renewed for the 2023-2024 season, in addition to Walker, All-American, and All-American: Homecoming, amid a slew of programming changes made by its new parent company, Nexstar. Shortly after the Season 4 renewal, it was confirmed that the show would be trimming down its cast of series regulars, with Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushin), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo) all demoted to recurring or guest star roles.

As a result, Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent / Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) in their series regular roles for Season 4. Additionally, Michael Cudlitz has been promoted to a series regular role for his portrayal of Lex Luthor, and Douglas Smith as Jimmy Olsen.