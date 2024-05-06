Superman Costume Reveal Confirms the Status of the Man of Steel's Trunks

We've got confirmation that David Corenswet's Superman will indeed wear trunks on his costume. Superman has one of the most iconic costumes in superhero comics, with the suit sticking close to its original design over various iterations. One of the most hotly debated topics concerning the Man of Steel's costume always comes down to trunks or no trunks. Some fans like their Superman to have his red trunks, while others prefer a more "real-world" approach to having the trunks underneath the costume. As we approached the start of filming on James Gunn's Superman, the anticipation for the big costume reveal only intensified. With the Superman costume officially revealed, we also can see there will be trunks as well.

James Gunn shared a photo of David Corenswet in his Superman costume, slipping a pair of boots on his feet with the caption, "Get ready. Superman 7.11.25 @dcofficial." Though it may be hard to make out, you can see Corenswet does have red trunks on. It's also worth noting that it appears Corenswet may also have on a black belt, which would be a nod to Superman's Kingdom Come suit. You can take a look at the photo below.

(Photo: James Gunn / Warner Bros)

New Superman costume also has New 52 connection

Along with the trunks, David Cornswet's Superman costume also brings back the neck collar that debuted during DC's New 52. When DC rebooted its comic book universe, it brought with it updated costumes for some heroes like Superman. This Clark Kent was much younger and inexperienced at being Superman, and while his first costume was kept simple with a t-shirt and jeans, the Man of Steel's Justice League costume famously had no trunks and a collar.

The collar displayed in the new Superman photo isn't exaggerated, but you can definitely see it. Perhaps it's meant to be a merging of the trunks/no trunks brigade, with the trunks visible from the outside of the costume, but also a real-world appearance of the costume having a collar on it.

What is Superman about?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained last year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.