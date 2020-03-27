Watchmen Cast Releases Washmen PSA for Coronavirus Pandemic

With the threat of COVID-19 changing our day to day lives, people are staying home and focusing on one very important activity: washing their hands. The CDC offers a litany of tips when it comes to helping to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and they say washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is an extremely important step. Many celebrities have taken to social media to share hand-washing tips, including The Rock, who used songs from Moana to teach his daughter. The latest group of actors to join in on the PSAs is the cast of HBO's Watchmen. The limited series' showrunner, Damon Lindelof, took to Instagram today to share an epic video titled "Washmen" that features many of the show's actors in character.

“Washmen, Stay safe out there,” Lindelof wrote. The video ended up being both educational and hilarious, and features Regina King (Angela Abar), Jean Smart (Laurie Blake), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Cal Abar), Tim Blake Nelson (Looking Glass), Tom Mison (Mr. Phillips), Sara Vickers (Ms. Crookshanks), Jovan Adepo (Will Reeves), Dustin Ingram (Agent Petey), and Andrew Howard (Red Scare). You can watch the clip in the post below:

View this post on Instagram Stay safe out there. A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

It's hard to pick a favorite part of this delightful video, but we may have to give it to Smart for saying, "social distance defying dipsh*t." Although, Mison's Jeremy Irons (Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias) impression is pretty spot on. Our hearts also melted a little when Abdul-Mateen II introduced himself as "Watchmen's favorite stay at home dad." (A sentiment that's even more adorable once you get to the show's big twist.) Overall, this was exactly the thing we needed today to boost our quarantined spirits.

As for Watchmen, the series is not expected to have a second season, but King recently said she would come back under the right circumstances. "I can see myself being involved in a season two if it was really smart," King explained. "I would need to know the beginning and the endgame, unlike how this season was. I did not know what the endgame was. I just totally trust Damon. There's a part of me that feels like … it's just really hard to think we could top season one, you know?"

All nine episodes of Watchmen are now available to stream on HBO.

