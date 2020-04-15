Marvel's Joe Quesada Shares Awesome Harley Quinn Sketch

✖

Few names are as synonymous with Marvel than Joe Quesada, who has gone from artist to Editor in Cheif of the House of Ideas during his career there. He most recently assumed the role of Marvel Entertainment's Executive Vice President/Creative Director, but Quesada first earned fans with his gorgeous artwork, and despite the demands of his day job still finds time to churn out some original art on social media. His most recent sketch was of a character not found in the Marvel Universe, but the DC Universe, as Quesada drew a fantastic version of Batman villain Harley Quinn, which you can see below.

Quesada drew a portrait of Harley from her most recent comic incarnation, and while she doesn't have her trademark baseball bat, there's no mistaking it's Harley with that hair and expression.

Quesada posted the sketch with the caption "For your amusement, Harley Quinn," and we're hoping he continues to make his way through Batman's villain lineup since he's already taken on Catwoman and Harley.

You can check out the new sketch above.

Harley Quinn recently made her big return to the big screen in WB's Birds of Prey, which brought back Margot Robbie to her fan-favorite character from Suicide Squad. While it didn't break the bank in terms of the box office, it was mostly praised by critics and has since found a new legion of fans on home video, where it released early due to the coronavirus.

Things have never been better for Harley across the board actually, as Kaley Cuoco is also getting rave reviews as the character in DC Universe's more adult animated show, and we imagine season 3 will be announced at some point soon.

Over in the comics, the character is still going strong as well, and she was most recently found in the Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy mini-series, which was written by Jody Houser, drawn by Adriana Melo, inked by Melo and Mark Morales, and colored by Hi-Fi. You can check out the official description to the first issue below.

"Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are taking their show on the road in this new miniseries! They’ll have to evade villains and heroes alike while they explore their relationship and unpack their time and experiences at Sanctuary. Set after the events of HEROES IN CRISIS and smack in the middle of “Year of the Villain,” it’s a journey across the DC Universe that will change their friendship forever...if they live that long!"

