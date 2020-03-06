Marvel's Joe Quesada Shares Stunning Catwoman Drawing

Joe Quesada has been a prominent part of Marvel for so long that he's become synonymous with the House of Ideas, and most recently he assumed the role of Marvel Entertainment's Executive Vice President/Creative Director. That said, Quesada first earned fans with his fantastic art, and despite the demands of his day job still finds time to churn out some original art on social media. His most recent sketch took a trip outside of Marvel and over to the other member of the big two DC Comics, as Quesada drew a stunning rendition of Gotham's Catwoman, and you're going to wish he was drawing a Batman book at the moment after seeing it.

Quesada drew a superb version of Selina Kyle, who looks to be taking a breather and has one hand on her hip and the other on her head, liftin gup her goggles. It's just black and white, but man is it stunning, and fans on Instagram agreed. Quesada posted the art with the caption "My Catwoman from tonight’s Drink and Draw. #catwoman"

You can check out the artwork below.

We would love to see Quesada take on some DC again, though that is probably not going to happen anytime soon. In the meantime, we can at least enjoy some cool sketches.

As for Catwoman, you can catch up with her adventures in the current run of Batman, and the latest issue features her in a big way. Batman #90 is written by James Tynion IV and drawn and inked by Jorge Jimenez, with colors by Tomeu Morey. You can check out the full description of the issue below.

"The mysterious master criminal known only as the Designer once brought together Gotham City’s greatest criminals to plot the perfect crime, and now his plan has been unleashed upon the city in all its might. Batman will go to any length to uncover the grand design, but Catwoman is the one who holds the greatest secret. If Batman wins against the Designer, he will lose everything."

Batman #90 is in comic stores now.

