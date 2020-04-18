Lex Luthor Actors Expertly Troll Superman Birthday Post

Today is Superman’s birthday and some of the prominent Lex Luthor actors decided to troll the celebration. Jon Cryer, Clancy Brown, and Michael Rosenbaum all joined in on the fun. Fans got a kick out of all these Luthors throwing some dirt on a good time. With everyone sitting at home, it makes too much sense to capitalize on something silly like this. David Gallaher kicked things off with his post about the debut of Action Comics #1. Some fans were actually confused about the fact that June was at the top of the iconic cover, but the game designer broke it down. The date actually indicates when you were supposed to take it off of store shelves, for those who don’t know.

Davis Bloome also chipped in on the post as the Smallville version of Doomsday. I feels like all of Superman’s enemies could have something to say against the Man of Steel. Back then though, nobody could have guessed that the character would have grown into the phenomenon that people see today. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, who had aimed to sell the character as a comic strip. After that didn’t materialize, they collected a number of the strips together into a comic book and shopped it around to publishers. Eventually they landed at the publisher which would later become DC Comics. Now, the brand and their star character are household names around the globe.

On this day in 1938, Action Comics #1 debuted and gave us the world's greatest superhero! Happy Birthday, Superman! pic.twitter.com/eDi13RoUYo — David Gallaher (@DavidGallaher) April 18, 2020

People sometimes argue that the Man of Steel is a little bit outdated. But, as Comicbook.com’s own Russ Burlingame argued. Superman is still inspiring to so many people for some pretty simple reasons.

“The notion that in an increasingly cynical world, audiences would find a deeply good person who is using his power and platform for good as something they don't want to watch is...well, it's baffling logic,” Burlingame argues. “”et's point out that the story about Warner Bros. struggling to make Superman "relevant" hit at the same time that Tom Hanks's movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, in which he plays children's television icon Fred Rogers, hit theaters and became a success. It didn't bring in Man of Steel numbers, but it's less than two weeks into its run and it's already made back more than its budget, so the point here is that there is absolutely an appetite for straightforward heroes who do what they do not because of some tortured obligation or desire for revenge, but because it is the right thing to do.”

What’s your favorite Luthor and Superman moment? Let us know down in the comments! Check out all the fun down below: